Coal Scam: HC Declines Interim Relief to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Wife

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 21 September declined interim relief to Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, who sought quashing of summonses, issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and his wife Rujira Banerjee, have challenged the 10 September summonses.

Justice Yogesh Khanna said: "Let me be very clear. I am not granting any stay. I am issuing notice." He added that the court will issue notice and then the parties can file their reply in the matter. The high court asked the ED to respond on Banerjee's and his wife's plea within three days and scheduled the matter for further hearing on 27 September.