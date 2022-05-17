'Won't Tolerate Hooliganism': SC Allows ED to Question Abhishek Banerjee in WB

The court also directed the West Bengal government to cooperate with the central probe agency and provide protection to its officials while they are in the state to interrogate Abhishek, who is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, had told the apex court that Banerjee is a potential accused in the coal scam and the ED needs to interrogate him in Delhi.

On the other hand, the plea filed by the politician and his wife had noted, "The party to which the petitioner No 1 (Abhishek) belonged, comprehensively trounced the political party at power in the Centre, thereby giving justifiable cause to 'target' and 'fix' the petitioner No 1, by misusing the Central Investigation Agencies."

The court also issued notice to the ED on a plea filed by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee challenging the high court's order, and has sought a response within three weeks, posting the matter for a hearing on 19 July.

The ED's case against the Banerjees related to an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam connected to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines.