'Bureaucrats There To Pick Up Slippers of Politicians': BJP Leader Uma Bharti

"It's all nonsense that bureaucracy controls the politicians. They can't. What is their aukat (standing)? We are giving them a salary, we are giving them postings, we are giving them promotions and demotions. What is their standing? The truth is we use them for our politics," Bharti can be heard saying in the video clip.

The senior BJP leader has courted controversy in the past as well, and is among the party members who had been accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Reacting to the BJP leader's comments, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary KK Mishra took to Twitter to note:

"Minister Omprakash Sakhlecha ji said – bureaucracy is running the government, Uma Bharti ji said – officers pick up our slippers and shoes, what is their status?"