Amit Shah to Attend BJP OBC Wing Meet in Jodhpur, Home Turf of CM Ashok Gehlot
He will address a session of the meeting at a hotel in Jodhpur.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha or OBC Wing is set to hold its national two-day working committee meeting in Jodhpur in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a session of the meeting at a Jodhpur hotel, and will also address the inaugural session of the BJP's booth-level workers meeting. The meeting for the OBC National Committee will be held at 12 noon and the session after that will take place at 2 pm.
Jodhpur is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home turf. One of the aims of the meeting is to strengthen the BJP's OBC vote bank in Rajasthan before the state elections scheduled for 2023.
Of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state, 33 are in Jodhpur. Shah arrived at Jaisalmer on Friday evening.
On Saturday morning, Shah tweeted, "I will participate in various programs in Virbhoomi of Rajasthan. First, I will pay respects to the heroes at the victory pillar in Jaisalmer and then worship Tanot Mata. Then in Jodhpur, I will address the National Working Committee and Booth President General Conference of BJP OBC Front."
Topics: Amit Shah OBC Ashok Gehlot
