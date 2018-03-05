Biju Patnaik: Nehru’s Trusted Daredevil Civilian-Military Advisor

Bijayanand Patnaik – popularly known as Biju Babu among his friends and followers – was born on 5 March 1916 to Lakshminarayan and Ashalata Patnaik. He belonged to an affluent family and later went on to lay the foundation of industrialisation in Odisha.

Known for his passion for sports and adventure as a school student, Patnaik left Ravenshaw College to train as a pilot. In 1936, he joined the Royal Indian Airforce as a pilot. Post independence, he was elected twice to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, in 1952 and 1957.

Patnaik, as the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee, led the Congress to a massive victory in the Assembly elections of 1961. He became the Chief Minister of Odisha for the first time, but resigned following the Kamraj Plan in 1963.

In 1969, Patnaik left the Congress due to differences with the then party chief, Indira Gandhi, over the presidential election. He never mended ways after. He formed the Utkal Congress, a new party, which later merged with the Janta Party.

Patnaik emerged as the biggest rival to the Congress in Odisha, and played an important role in national politics as part of the Janata Party. He also served as the Union minister for steel in the Morarji Desai government.