Nitish, Chirag, Tejashwi Seen Together at Paswan’s Last Rituals

A rare moment was witnessed on the evening of Tuesday, 20 October, when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP chief Chirag Paswan were seen together attending the memorial of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Nitish Kumar was seen speaking to Chirag Paswan. The LJP leader had earlier told NDTV that the Bihar chief minister has been giving him cold-shoulder whenever they met since his father's death. Amid the media glare, Kumar was also seen speaking to Tejashwi Yadav.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s memorial was organised at the LJPs state headquarters in Patna.