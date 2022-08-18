Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Rubbishes BJP's 'Jungle Raj' Allegation Against New Govt

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, 18 August, said that the allegations of the "return of jungle raj" levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the state government were unfounded.

Over the last few days, the BJP has been taking jibes at Bihar's newly formed Cabinet, in which a majority of the ministers have criminal cases against them.

Addressing the issue, the Janata Dal (United) chief said, "I will answer them at an appropriate time. They are speaking a lot. At this moment, I just need to assure the people that the pace of development under the new dispensation will be greater than ever before," news agency PTI reported.