Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Rubbishes BJP's 'Jungle Raj' Allegation Against New Govt

The BJP has been attacking the new Cabinet in Bihar as 72 percent of ministers have criminal cases against them.

i

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, 18 August, said that the allegations of the "return of jungle raj" levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the state government were unfounded.

Over the last few days, the BJP has been taking jibes at Bihar's newly formed Cabinet, in which a majority of the ministers have criminal cases against them.

Addressing the issue, the Janata Dal (United) chief said, "I will answer them at an appropriate time. They are speaking a lot. At this moment, I just need to assure the people that the pace of development under the new dispensation will be greater than ever before," news agency PTI reported.

He also addressed the controversy surrounding newly inducted Law Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh, saying that the matter was being looked into.
Kumar claimed that he had no knowledge about the controversy regarding Singh, who is considered to be close to former MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who was disqualified in July after being convicted in a case pertaining to the recovery of explosives and arms from his residence.

“The matter is being looked into. Whatever is needed will be done," the chief minister said.

On being asked about his meeting with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, whose son Tejashwi Yadav is the deputy CM of the state, Kumar said, "He and I go a long way back. We may have treaded separate paths for some time, but you all know the relationship we share."
(With inputs from PTI.)

Edited By :Karan HM
