Bharat Jodo Yatra Is Over. Here’s What’s Next for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress

But the survey positioned the party to win just 68 seats and the UPA 153 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

So translating the yatra’s 'success’—which is so far more abstract and subjective—into some sort of electoral gain in the Lok Sabha polls is the party’s biggest challenge for now. But even before the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is hoping to leverage the support it has garnered, for the 2023 state polls.



In Rajasthan, for instance, the focus of the yatra will be less on Congress’ national narrative and will strictly focus on local issues relevant to the upcoming election. “The Rajasthan government will announce the state budget on 10 February, and we hope that it will be a good one. That combined with other policies of the government will form the structure of much of our yatra’s campaigning,” said a party worker, managing the yatra deliverables for Chomu city.

The flip-side to such a localised campaign could be that there would be little to no media coverage of it. In the Bharat Jodo Yatra too, Rahul Gandhi stuck to giving interviews to alternate youtube channels and influencers, straying clear of much of the mainstream media. But that allowed the party to create its own narrative and be more in control of how they define themselves and the movement.



“The hath se hath jodo yatra has just begun, and will go on for at least two months. But we can already tell that state media isn’t interested in covering us. It’s easier to get local youtubers and independent journalists to cover us,” said a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh said.