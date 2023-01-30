Bharat Jodo Yatra Finale: Who Came & Who Didn't Within Opposition?

CPI leader D. Raja too spoke at the event saying that, “all secular parties must come together to liberate the country from BJP."

Meanwhile, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said that the entire country is seeing a “ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi.”



Finally, Rahul Gandhi too took the stage and noted that the secruity establishment had warned him of taking such a journey on foot in Jammu and Kashmir, but that didn’t deter him. “I thought let me give an opportunity to those who hate me, to change the colour of my white T-shirt to red. My family taught me and Gandhiji taught me to live fearlessly. Otherwise, it would not be living. But it happened just as I expected, the people of Jammu and Kashmir didn’t give me a grenade but only love,” he said.

