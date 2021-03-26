Assam Election: First Phase of Polling Could Decide Final Result 

Upper and North Assam has a comparatively lower population of Bengali-speaking voters and a higher concentration of ethnic Assamese voters, tea tribes and plain tribes like Misings and Sonowal Cacharis.

Ethnic Assamese voters - both Ahoms and Caste Hindu Assamese voters - were at the forefront of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. As a result, the NDA is facing stiff competition among this section from the Congress as well as the parties formed in the aftermath of the anti-CAA protests - the Assam Jatiya Parishad and the Raijor Dal.

This is an area it had swept in 2016 and 2019.

The party has given confused signals to this section. While Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal enjoys a great deal of credibility among Assamese voters due to his AASU background and his role in the scrapping of the IMDT Act, the party's reluctance to project him clearly has raised questions. Then there have been pro-CAA statements from BJP national president JP Nadda and state president Ranjit Dass, that could also damage the BJP in this section.

The other important vote bank in Upper and North Assam are tea tribes or the descendants of the Adivasis from Chhotanagpur brought by the British as tea garden workers.

The BJP won a overwhelming chunk of this vote in the 2016 elections and an even bigger proportion in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But the BJP government's failure to fulfill its promise of providing Rs 351 per day wage to tea garden workers has left many dissatisfied. On the other hand, the Congress has been actively wooing this section by promising a wage rate of Rs 365 per day and with both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi interacting with tea garden workers during their campaign.

Three of the Congress' most prominent tea tribe leaders are in the fray in the first phase of polling - Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani, Durga Bhumij from Doom Dooma and Roselina Tirkey from Sarupathar.

How much the ethnic Assamese and tea tribe votes fragment or consolidate could decide the final result in Assam.

Given the higher proportion of Muslim voters in the seats voting in the second and third phases, the Congress-led alliance is likely to do better in them and needs about 20 seats from the first phase. The BJP on the other hand needs an outright sweep in the first phase of polling to offset the likely losses of the second and third phases.