Kejriwal vs Cops Ahead of Dinner at Ahmedabad Auto-Rickshaw Driver's House

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday night, 12 September, had dinner with an auto-rickshaw driver at the latter's Ahmedabad home, but not before he got into a heated argument with the security personnel over the breach of protocol.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, was addressing a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad on Monday.

After his address, auto-rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, a resident of the city, requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his house. The Delhi CM agreed and urged Dantani to pick him up from his five-star hotel in his auto rickshaw.

However, when Kejriwal, accompanied by Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia and the party’s national Joint General Secretary Isudan Gadhvi, sat in the auto-rickshaw, they were intercepted by the security personnel, leading to a squabble.