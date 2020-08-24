‘Miss My Friend a Lot’: Modi on Arun Jaitley’s Death Anniversary
The official Twitter account of BJP also shared snippets from Arun Jaitley’s stunning political career
Tributes have poured in from all quarters on the first death anniversary of former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.
Sharing a video of what he said at a prayer meeting in Arun Jaitley’s memory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter:
“On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory.”
The official Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party also shared snippets from Arun Jaitley’s stunning political career, and paid homage to the leader.
Others Pay Homage
Other political figures have also taken to Twitter to commemorate the passing of Jaitley.
“Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation.”Home Minister Amit Shah
“Tributes to Arun Jaitley ji. An orator par excellence, his contribution towards the nation and in strengthening the sangathan is an inspiration for many amongst us,” wrote Smriti Irani, on Twitter.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN also took to Twitter today homage to Jaitley.
Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP, also expressed his fondness for the late Union minister:
“‘You can execute your ideas and intentions to serve people into actions, if you join politics’. These words by late Shri Arun Jaitley Ji will always be with me. His dedication to public service inspires millions like me. You will always be remembered sir!”Gautam Gambhir
Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in a tweet, referred to Jaitley as “a great political leader, an ace lawyer, orator and a visionary”.
Sharing Arun Jaitley’s daughter’s tribute, in which she referred to him as not just her father, but “India’s son”, BJP’s National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav wrote:
“Your tribute to your father Shri Arun Jaitley has deeply moved me. Father-daughter bonds are precious. I agree with you that many in India feel Jaitley ji’s loss for he was India’s son and such sons are one in a million. @sonalijaitley (sic)”
Congress Party’s Kuldeep Bishnoi also took to Twitter to pay homage to the late BJP leader.
“A humble tribute to a very dear friend and an amazing human being Late Shree Arun Jaitley ji on his commemoration day.”Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi
After battling a long illness, former Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on 24 August 2019.
