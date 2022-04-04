CM Reddy Launches Andhra Pradesh's 26 New Districts After Major Reorganisation
CM Reddy inaugurated the 26 new districts, carved out from the existing 13 districts on Monday morning.
Andhra Pradesh on Monday, 4 April, got 26 newly carved out districts, following a major re-organisation of its 13 existing districts.
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the 13 newly carved out districts on Monday morning.
He also launched the district portals and handbooks to keep the public informed about the new districts. Officials will be taking charge at all the new district offices on Monday.
Ahead of the reorganisation, the state also appointed district collectors and superintendents of police for all the 26 newly formed districts. It has also reshuffled IAS and IPS officers, reported The News Minute.
Four sub-committees have been formed under CM Jagan to ensure a smooth reorganisation process.
Prior to the appointment of officials, the state had issued a gazette notification detailing the same.
In January, the state had issued a draft notification expressing its intention to reorganise all its districts. Following this, the state invited suggestions from the public regarding the formation of new districts. As many as 16,600 suggestions and objections were received from the public, officials told CM Reddy on 30 March. The districts have been carved out according to those suggestions, officials had said.
The 26 reorganised districts and their headquarters are: NTR (Vijayawada), Sri Satyasai (Puttaparthi), Annamayya (Rayachoty), Sri Balaji (Tirupati), Anakapalli (Anakapalli), Kakinada (Kakinada), Konaseema (Amalapuram), Eluru (Eluru), Bapatla (Bapatla), Palnadu (Narasaraopeta), Nandyal (Nandyal), Manyam (Parvathipuram), Alluri Sitharama Raju (Paderu), East Godavari (Rajahmundry), West Godavari (Bhimavaram), Guntur, Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor, Prakasam (Ongole), Krishna, Nellore, Kadapa, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam.
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.