Andhra Pradesh To Get 13 New Districts on 4 April After Major Reorganisation

In dividing staff among the new districts and their new postings, the Six Point Formula, and the AP Public Employment (Organization of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) order, 1975, or the Presidential Order, 1975 will be followed, officials said. New websites and mechanisms are being set up for the new districts, and the software used by the government has been tweaked accordingly, they said. Officials also revealed that handbooks containing information on new districts have also been produced.

Offices for the district collectors and district police officers have also been finalised, they said. Officials said that government buildings have been selected wherever possible, and in places where they were not available, private buildings were taken on lease.