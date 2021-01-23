As BJP Rakes Up ‘Christian’ Identity, Jagan Builds Pro-Hindu Image

Right before his swearing-in ceremony on 30 May 2019, Jagan Reddy visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple amid much fanfare. He then visited the the CSI Church in his hometown Pulivendula and Pedda Dargah in Kadapa. The attempt was to project a secular image by visiting varied religious places.

The impact of this posturing was, however, short lived. The BJP soon accused him of appointing a Christian as the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board. In 2019, YV Subba Reddy, Jagan’s uncle, who was appointed chairman of TTD, took months to clear his name and establish himself as a devout Hindu.

In December 2020, Jagan Reddy’s entry to Lord Venkateswara Swami temple in Tirupati was questioned by a plaintiff in the AP High Court, who claimed that the CM should have submitted a declaration at the temple that he is not a Hindu. While the court dismissed the petition, citing the CM’s right to perform his official duty of presenting silk robes at the temple, Jagan Reddy’s identity as a Christian continued to be called into question when alleged temple desecrations started occurring in different parts of AP.