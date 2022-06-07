Ahead of RS Polls, Shiv Sena Moves MLAs From Malad Resort to Mumbai’s 'Trident'

A few days before the 10 June Rajya Sabha polls, Shiv Sena MLAs arrived at South Mumbai's five-star Trident Hotel, on Tuesday, 7 June, after the party moved its MLAs from a suburban resort in North Mumbai's Malad.

The Sena legislators were summoned to Mumbai, and arrived on Tuesday evening, to stay together in an attempt to ward off poaching till the polls for the Upper House of Parliament.