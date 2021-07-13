'I Am Being Watched': Congress’ Nana Patole Accuses Maharashtra CM

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra tries to display a united front, state Congress chief Nana Patole has come forward with allegations against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, saying that every movement of his is being watched.

At a Congress district committee meeting in Lonavala on Saturday, Patole said, “A few days ago, I had stated that my phone was being tapped (by BJP). They (Shiv Sena and NCP) occupy the Chief Minister's office and the Home Minister's office. Every movement of mine is being monitored.”

Earlier this year, Patole had claimed that his phone was being tapped in 2016-17 when he was a Member of Parliament and the state government was being headed by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Patole added that reports of his activities are given to the CM and Deputy CM by the intelligence department every day at 9 am. Patole alleged, “Where I go for a programme, which event is delayed, and what has changed – all the information is sent to the CM.”