'I Am Being Watched': Congress’ Nana Patole Accuses Maharashtra CM
Despite Patole's comments, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, said, “MVA alliance is strong. There is no rift."
As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra tries to display a united front, state Congress chief Nana Patole has come forward with allegations against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, saying that every movement of his is being watched.
At a Congress district committee meeting in Lonavala on Saturday, Patole said, “A few days ago, I had stated that my phone was being tapped (by BJP). They (Shiv Sena and NCP) occupy the Chief Minister's office and the Home Minister's office. Every movement of mine is being monitored.”
Earlier this year, Patole had claimed that his phone was being tapped in 2016-17 when he was a Member of Parliament and the state government was being headed by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
Patole added that reports of his activities are given to the CM and Deputy CM by the intelligence department every day at 9 am. Patole alleged, “Where I go for a programme, which event is delayed, and what has changed – all the information is sent to the CM.”
"At a party meeting party President Sonia Gandhi had said, Maharashtra is the land of Congress. It has to be taken back," Patole claimed.
He further said in the meeting on Saturday, “We should not complain, but take inspiration from it and increase our efforts. So that one day, we will be in power.”
He added, “We are in alliance with Maha Vikas Aghadi government. But some people are stabbing us in the back”, news agency ANI reported.
Saying that Congress is being targeted in the state by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Patole claimed, “Our statements are being distorted. Congress will become the number one party in the state.”
Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on rising fuel prices, Patole said, “Many people miffed with our progress in the state. BJP will face consequences of fuel price hike and inflation.”
Meanwhile, in an effort to dismiss Patole’s allegations, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, said, “Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is strong. There is no rift. The alliance will continue to do good work in the state," ANI reported.
