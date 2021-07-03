Speculation Over Tie-up As AAP's Sanjay Singh Meets Akhilesh Yadav

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, 3 July, met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter's party office, giving rise to speculation about an alliance between the two parties ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Both parties are yet to come out officially on the agenda of the meeting.

According to PTI, Singh refused to divulge any details of the meeting, saying he met the SP supremo to convey birthday greetings to him and discussed the political situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party dubbed the meeting to be an informal one.