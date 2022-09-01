50 Dalit Families Assaulted and Evicted From Jharkhand Village, 3 Held

Three people were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, 31 August, for allegedly assaulting and evicting 50 Dalit families from a village, police said.

Fifty families of the Mushar community living in Tongri Pahadi in Pandu police station area were allegedly assaulted and driven out of the village on Monday.

Jitendra Mushar, a leader of the community, said their belongings were loaded onto vehicles, which dropped them at a nearby forest.