Jharkhand: Students Tie School Staff to Tree in Dumka, Beat Them Over Low Marks

In response, one of the staffers bound to the tree said, "If we have made a mistake, we will be punished. Whoever has made a mistake will be punished."

Those assaulted by the students have been identified as school teacher Kumar Suman, clerk Soneram Chode, and peon Achantu Mallick.

Dumka Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Karna Satyarthi said that the incident would be investigated by the District Welfare Officer and the block development officer of Gopikandar. He said that they would also investigate whether the students failed due to low marks in practicals or due to some other reason.

The DDC said that the students in question were being identified and that action would be taken against them.

The incident comes after a class 12 student died in Dumka on 28 August after being set afire by a man for allegedly rejecting his advances.