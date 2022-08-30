Dumka Killing: CWC Says Deceased Girl Was Minor, Demands Action Under POCSO Act
The CWC said POCSO Act is applicable after the girl's class 10 marksheet showed that she was around 16 years old.
The Child Welfare Committee of Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Tuesday, 30 August, said that the class 12 student who died after being set on fire was a minor and demanded action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
The CWC said that according to her class 10 board examination marksheet, the girl was around 16 years old and hence, was a minor, the police claimed.
Dumka CWC chairperson Amrendra Kumar said, "We recommend that sections of the POCSO Act be added to the FIR as the girl was a minor as per our probe.” Kumar added that she was born in November 2006 and thus, “Sections under the POCSO Act are applicable in this case."
A four-member CWC team met the victim’s family on Monday and procured her marksheet.
Earlier, the police had claimed that in a statement given before a magistrate, the deceased had said that she was 19 years old.
What Had Happened?
The accused, who was arrested, had thrown inflammable liquid and lit up the curtains, the police said. They added that the accused also threw the liquid inside the room so that she could not escape and was trapped inside. Her family and friends rescued her.
The victim had said that the accused called her on her cell phone around 10 days ago, pestering her to become his friend.
The accused again called the victim on her phone on 22 August and threatened to kill her if she did not talk to him. She then informed her father about the threat and he assured her that he would talk to the man's family on Tuesday, 23 August.
After the family had their dinner, they went to sleep. The victim was sleeping in another room.
"On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father's room," she said.
"My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital," the victim had earlier told the police.
