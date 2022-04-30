Perungudi: Flames Spread Downwards, Firefighters Battle Buried Plastic Waste

On Friday, 29 April, even as the third evening wore on since a massive fire broke out at the Perungudi landfill in Chennai, firefighters battled to completely douse the flames.

Plumes of smoke, which continued to billow from tall mounds of rubbish, remained visible from over a kilometre away.

A firefighter on the ground, who wished to remain anonymous, said the plastic waste buried at least 20 feet deep under these mounds was proving to be the main hurdle.

“The flames burn downwards, but the plastic forms a barrier, stopping water from seeping as deep as it needs to. The smoke is reducing visibility. It is hard to breathe. We are not able to wear smoke-masks for extended periods of time,” he said.