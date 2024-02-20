Maharashtra: 'Jai Shri Ram Bol,' Mob Beats Man But He's Booked in Another Case

Asif Shaikh (36) did not anticipate that his train ride from Kankavli to Mumbai would cause him such distress, injuries and legal fight after surviving a right-wing group....twice.

Asif works in lights business on contract basis. He has been married to Jasmin Shaikh (27) for six years, and along with their daughters, Amina (4) and Wabisha (2) they travelled in Madgaon LTT express at 3:45 PM on 19 January.

A short while later, a group of 15-20 boys who seemed to be students had onboarded the train. "They were yelling Jai Shri Ram and telling everyone to say it. I did not pay much attention at first.