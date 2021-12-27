Haridwar Hate Meet: Swami Calling for Driving Out Muslims is a BJP Ticket Seeker

On 26 October, The Quint had reported that one of the reasons behind Yati Narsinghanand's appointment as Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara was a plan by Hindutva outfits to counter what they allege to be "rising Muslim numbers" in Uttarakhand, especially Haridwar district.

The recent Dharam Sansad organised by Narsinghanand and the hate speeches made in it, need to be seen in the context of this Hindutva mission in Haridwar.

One of the speakers at the Dharam Sansad needs particular attention—Swami Sagar Sindhuraj.

During the Dharam Sansad, Sindhuraj called upon Hindus to arm themselves and said that Muslims should be "killed and chased away like what happened in Myanmar".

It turns out that Sagar Sindhuraj is with the BJP and a ticket aspirant for the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand. He is also a case in point of the churn within the Hindutva ecosystem in Uttarakhand and the centrality of Haridwar in their project. This story will look at both these aspects.

But first, what did Sindhuraj say at the Dharam Sansad?