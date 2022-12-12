Umar Khalid Gets Interim Bail for 7 Days to Attend Sister's Wedding

A Delhi court on Monday, 12 December granted interim bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid in the Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case. The interim bail, granted so that Khalid can attend his sister’s wedding, will last a period of seven days.

More details? Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat has said that the period of Khalid’s bail will begin on 23 December and he will have to surrender on 30 December. “It will be subject to conditions,” he reportedly also added.

Senior Advocate Trideep Pais represented Khalid, while Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued for the Delhi Police.