Delhi Court's Bail Order for Zubair Shows How Law is Supposed to Protect Liberty

Mohammed Zubair is not a free man, even though the cases against him are full of holes big enough that you could fly an aircraft carrier through.

The only saving grace to be found in his current situation, is that his continued incarceration can no longer be attributed to the Delhi courts, after a sessions judge of the Patiala House court granted him bail in the case registered against him by the Delhi Police over a 2018 tweet.

It was the Delhi Police who had managed to first arrest the fact-checker, using this FIR which had just been filed four years after the tweet had been published.

He had obtained protection from coercive action in another case registered in Delhi against him, and there were a few cases against him in Uttar Pradesh as well, but it was no surprise that he had not been arrested in any of them, as the cases were so obviously baseless that even the police would never have thought a court would allow him to be remanded to custody.