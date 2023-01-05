Supreme Court Stays Uttarakhand HC Order Directing Evictions in Haldwani

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 5 January, stayed the Uttarakhand High Court oder which directed eviction of structures on railway land in Haldwani. The matter has been listed now on 7 February.

Why this matters: The High Court order directing eviction was slated to affect nearly 20,000 people residing in more than 4000 houses in that area. The petitioner in the case had also said that the order had come while the proceedings regarding the title of the residents were still pending before the district magistrate.