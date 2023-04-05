Top Court Says No to Plea by 14 Oppn Parties Against Centre's Misuse of CBI & ED

What the petition said: The petitioners argued that has been a significant rise in the use of criminal processes against opposition leaders and other citizens who were exercising their fundamental right to protest against the Union government.

The plea said that the CBI and ED were being employed to target those who were disagreeing with the centre and to entirely crush political dissent..

What else happened in the courtroom: The court added that petitioners were using statistics to try and get the court to frame guidelines.

"You are trying to extrapolate the statistics into solid legal guidelines. So now these statistics only relates to the politicians," CJI Chandrachud said.

Following this, the petitioners sought permission to withdraw the plea which was the Court allowed.

The following parties had filed the petition:

Indian National Congress (INC)