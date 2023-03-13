SC Confirms Order Seeking Removal Of Mosque From Allahabad HC Premises

The Supreme Court on Monday, 13 March, declined to interfere with an Allahabad High Court order from 2017 directing the removal of a mosque from its premises.

What else? A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar allowed three months time for the implementation of the High Court order and also let the petitioner, the Waqf Masjid High Court to appeal to the State government for alternative land.

The origin of the case: The case started when Abhishek Shukla, in a petition before the Allahabad High Court, contended that the mosque, a Waqf board property stood on High Court-owned land.

Following this, a division bench of the Allahabad High Court ruled in 2017 that the unauthorised structures existing over the site in dispute in the High Court premises, cannot be permitted to continue.