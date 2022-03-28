States Can Recognise Any Religious Community as a Minority: Centre to SC

Section 2(f) of the NCMEI Act empowers the Centre to identify and notify minority communities in India. Upadhyay alleged that the Section gives unbridled power to the Centre and termed it "manifestly arbitrary, irrational, and offending".

The petitioner, resuming their submission, indicated that the followers of Judaism, Buddhaism, and Hinduism, who are “real minorities” in states like Ladakh, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Kashmir, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Manipur cannot establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.