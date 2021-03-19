Boys Will Be Boys, No More: SC Vows to Cure Judicial Misogyny

On 18 March, Thursday, the Supreme Court of India passed a 24-page long judgment on ‘dos and don’ts’ for judges while handling cases of sexual crimes against women. In an attempt to remedy ‘patriarchal mindset’ and ‘misogynistic attitudes’ in the judiciary, the court has held that the “use of reasoning/language that tends to trivialise the survivor, is to be avoided under all circumstances”.

While declaring that the ‘boys will be boys’ attitude has no place in the judicial reasoning, the court said: