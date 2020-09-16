SC Rules Foreign Arbitration Award In Favour Of Vedanta

The bench noted that fair and equal treatment of the parties is a non-derogable and mandatory provision, on which the entire edifice of the alternate dispute resolution mechanism is based.

The top court said the Malaysian court had rightly examined the issue.

The government had argued that under the Indian law, a foreign arbitration award can be challenged if it was against public policy.

The bench observed the government has not made out a case, how is the award in conflict with the basic notions of justice, or in violation of the substantive public policy of India.