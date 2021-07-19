IT Minister, Featured in Pegasus List Himself, Slams Snooping Story in Lok Sabha

Soon after IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, 19 July, said in the Lok Sabha that the Pegasus Project is an attempt to malign India’s “democracy and its well-established institutions”, a report published by The Wire revealed that phone numbers linked to him were among the many listed as potential targets for surveillance.

According to The Wire’s report, the newly appointed minister may have been “targeted for possible surveillance” in 2017. Along with his numbers and that of his wife, the numbers of his associates also figure in the list, the report said.

Alongside Vaishnaw, the name of Prahlad Singh Patel, MoS for Ministry of Jal Shakti, has also surfaced under the 'Pegasus Project'.

The IT minister has not responded to the news portal regarding his phone number featuring in the list.