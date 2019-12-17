RTI Guidelines Must Evolve to Stop ‘Criminal Intimidation’: SC

The Supreme Court Monday, 16 December, said there is a need to evolve guidelines for the Right to Information (RTI) law to stop its misuse and "criminal intimidation" by those who are not connected with the issues raised.

The top court, which was hearing a plea on filling up of vacancies of information commissioners (ICs) in the Central Information Commission (CIC) and the State Information Commissions (SICs), raised the issue of abuse of RTI law by those who have no connection with the information sought.

"We are not against the RTI Act but we think it is necessary to evolve some kind of guidelines to regulate this," said a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.