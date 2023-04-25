Recap: SC Adjourns Karnataka OBC Muslims Case, Resumes Marriage Equality Hearing

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, continued hearing the marriage equality petitions on Tuesday, 25 April.

The petitioners' lawyers discussed three crucial points:

1) They brought up the example of a same-sex couple where one person was an Indian and the other wasn’t and while they had gotten married in the US and had a daughter as well, their marriage wasn’t recognised in India under the Foreign Marriage Act

2) The lawyers also said that while there have been demands asking the govt to enact a law recognising same-sex marriages instead of bothering the judiciary with it, this argument is unacceptable

3) One of the lawyers, representing a transgender person pointed out that this case is in-fact not just about same-sex couples but marriage equality for all.