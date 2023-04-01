A Second Court Is Trying Rahul Gandhi for 'Modi' Remark, but Is It Legal?

The Patna case dates back to April 2019, when BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi had filed a criminal defamation complaint (under IPC Section 500, according to Congress sources) against Gandhi for reportedly saying:

“Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?"

After Gandhi surrendered in the Patna MLA/MLC court, he was granted bail in the case in July 2019.

"Gandhi and his party believe in dynasty politics and cannot bear the sight of an OBC, Narendra Modi, in the Prime Minister's chair. They, therefore, routinely engage in slander. Only the judiciary can effectively check this tendency," Sushil Modi said on 30 March in a video statement.

"I am confident that like the court in Surat, the court here will hold him guilty and award adequate punishment", he added.