Ex SC Judge Justice Nazeer Is New Andhra Pradesh Governor: Read His Key Verdicts

President Droupadi Murmu appointed former Supreme Court Judge Justice Abdul Nazeer as Andhra Pradesh Governor on Sunday, 12 February.

Retired recently: Justice Nazeer, who was elevated to the top court from the Karnataka High Court in 2017, retired on 4 January 2023.

Key Judgments: During his tenure at the Supreme Court, he was part of benches that decided some of the most significant cases in India's recent history - from the Ayodhya dispute to the Right to Privacy matter and the Triple Talaq case: