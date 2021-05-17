Srinivas, Gambhir Helped People, Didn’t Hoard Meds: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on May 17 submitted a preliminary report before the Delhi High Court on the alleged “medical mafia-politicians nexus” for hoarding of essential drugs for treating COVID19. Politicians, such as BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and All India Youth Congress President Srinivas B V, were called “alleged black-marketeers” in the petition.

In the status report, the Delhi Police claimed that there was no proof to suggest that either Gambhir or Srinivas committed fraud to hoard medicines for political gains.