No Link Between Elgar Parishad & Bhima Koregaon Violence, Says Ex-Sr Cop: Report

As per his own admission, he dispersed a crowd of 1,200 saffron-flag wielding men who had gathered in village Vadhu Badruk that morning. Thereby, he was called to Bhima Koregaon where violence had broken out, and he remained there till 4 pm.



Subsequently, he was appointed in charge of the probe into the violence that had occurred that day. In fact, he was also the officer who had arrested Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote based on the first FIR that had been filed in the immediate aftermath of the violence.

Incidentally, the violence had erupted on the day of the annual Bhima Koregaon celebration and Ekbote is reported to have opposed this celebration.



More is reported to be an important witness for the commission and the cross-examination of his testimony has been underway since several months.