Jailed Elgar Activists Fast on Death Anniversary of Co-Accused Stan Swamy

Eleven activists accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case are observing a day-long fast on Tuesday, 5 July at the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai in protest against the death of co-accused Jesuit priest Stan Swamy on the same date last year.

The protesting activists alleged that the death of Father Stan Swamy (83) was "brutal assassination by the prison administration, the NIA, and the government."