Nawab Malik Apologises to Bombay HC for Statements Against the Wankhedes

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Friday, 10 December, tendered an unconditional apology in the Bombay High Court for "wilfully breaching" his undertaking to the court to refrain from making any statements against Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his family.



In his affidavit in response to an explanation sought by the court why action should not be taken against him as prima facie, Malik had "wilfully breached" its order, he tendered an "unconditional apology" to Justice S. J. Kathawalla and Justice Milind Jadhav.



"At the outset, I tender my unconditional apology to this Honourable Court in respect of the breaches of my undertaking given to this Honourable Court as recorded in the orders dated 25 and 29 November, 2021. I had no intention to disrespect, dishonour, overreach or breach the said order," said Malik.



He also said that his utterances were not any press releases or statements but were part of interviews with the media outlets when he was merely replying to questions asked by journalists.



"These responses were made by me in the belief that such responses made in the course of interviews were not within the ambit of his undertaking before the court," said Malik, in reference to the defamation case filed by the NCB officer's father, Dnyandev Wankhede.