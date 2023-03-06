Delhi Court Sends AAP Leader Manish Sisodia To Judicial Custody Till 20 March

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, on Monday, 6 March sent Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody in Tihar jail till 20 March, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The arrest: The CBI had arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader after questioning him for over seven hours on 26 February.

Nine senior Opposition leaders wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 5 March, condemning what they termed the "witch-hunt" of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and "the blatant misuse of central agencies against the members of the opposition."

Bail?: The apex court had on 28 February refused to entertain Sisodia’s bail plea. The court asked Sisodia to approach the High Court, availing the alternative remedy under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code instead.

"We are here but why don't you go to Delhi High Court?" the CJI asked.

Following this, Sisodia had filed a bail plea before the Rouse Avenue Court, which is slated to be heard on 10 March.