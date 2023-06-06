Recap: Interim Bail For Ex-Encounter Specialist, Bail For Men Accused of Assault

SC Grants Interim Bail To Former 'Encounter Specialist' '
The Supreme Court granted interim bail to former "encounter specialist" Pradeep Sharma, who has been behind bars in connection with the Antilia Terror Scare and Manshukh Hiran Murder Case.
A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal granted bail to Sharma so that he could meet with his ailing wife.
Kerala HC Grants Bail To Two Men Accused of Assaulting a Woman
The Kerala High Court recently granted bail to two men accused of restraining and assaulting a woman advocate commissioner during a local inspection that she was conducting.
The court granted bail after noting that the men had been in judicial custody since 12 April this year.
Does Use of Abusive Language Against Superiors Warrant Dismissal? Madras HC Answers
Using abusive language or getting into a heated argument with a superior may not necessarily warrant dismissal from service, the Madras High Court held.
The High Court allowed the appeal filed by one S Raja, a former trade union member who was expelled from one of the tea companies owned by Hindustan Unilever (HUL).
ICYMI: Kashmiri Man Charged Under PSA Released, But...
A Kashmiri man, who was jailed under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was released recently only after the High Court intervened thrice.
The High Court, which had previously ordered his release on two occassions, termed the incarceration of a youngster from North Kashmir at a jail in Uttar Pradesh as a “serious violation of fundamental rights.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)