Recap: SC on Manipur Violence, Delhi Court On 2020 Riots Case

The Supreme Court has declined to halt the trial of a criminal defamation case brought against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Gujarat University over comments he made regarding the academic degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Court stated that Kejriwal's request for a stay on the trial is still pending before the Gujarat High Court and is scheduled for 29 August. The Court declined to issue notice in the SLP, saying that "the matter is still sub-judice before the High Court" and added that they trust the High Court will make a decision on that date.