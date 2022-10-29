Kerala VC Row: Can the Governor Ask VCs to Resign? How To Avoid Such Conflicts?

In order to decide if the governor indeed has the power to do this, the courts will have to decide if the Supreme Court’s verdict will supersede the nine separate university acts, which prescribe varying provisions for the removal of the vice-chancellors, Pulickel told The Quint.

Important to note here, is that each of these nine universities in question, have their separate establishment acts elaborating on the dos and don'ts. These are state legislations and each of them have a separate procedure for the removal of the VCs.

For instance, during the Kerala High court hearing challenging the governor's letter demanding the vice chancellors' resignation, the petitioner (vice chancellor of that university) said that the act applicable to them prescribed only two grounds for removal: misbehaviour or misappropriation of funds, LiveLaw reported.

The petitioner in that case further contended that since neither of these were applicable to them, there are no grounds for removal.

“This is exactly what the courts need to decide, should the governor choose to remove the VCs from their posts. They need to decide if the Supreme Court judgement applies to these cases because if it is found that it does apply, then it may be difficult for each of them to contend it on technical grounds,” Kerala High Court Advocate Anil Sebastian Pulickel said.

Meanwhile, according to Supreme Court Advocate Paras Nath Singh, one way for the court to resolve this may be to take guidance from the The General Clauses Act, 1897.

Section 16 the act, says:

“The authority having [for the time being] the power to make the appointment shall also have power to suspend or dismiss any person appointed.”

“This question will, however, depend on the show cause notice proceedings. Should the state government and the vice chancellors decide to challenge the governor’s decision, the courts will take a final call on this,” Singh added.