Every Family in J&K To Get Unique ID: 6 Reasons Why Experts Say This Is Worrying

Enter, the Jammu & Kashmir Family ID: A proposed identity card, with a unique eight-digit alphanumeric number to identify each family and its members vis-a-vis the head of the family.

The programme, announced by Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in November 2022 as part of the J-K digital vision document, is slated to carry details of all members of the family, including their names, ages, qualifications, employment status, according to media reports.

What's the objective? According to what government officials told The Indian Express, the objective of this is to create an authentic, verified, and reliable database of families in J&K to make sure welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries faster and in a more transparent manner.

Why this matters: Other than the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this development has not gone down too well with leaders across the political spectrum.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti in December 2022 called it "another surveillance tactic to tighten the iron grip" on the lives of Kashmiri people.