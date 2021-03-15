Over 123 Juveniles in Tihar: Why Children End Up in ‘Adult Jails’

a. Directions for the Police: The arresting officer must ascertain age of the accused at the time of arrest by asking for age proof. Age must be mentioned in the arrest memo. If age proof is unavailable, the arresting officer shall make an assessment from the appearance of the accused, and if he appears to be juvenile, take him to the Juvenile Justice Board instead of a criminal court. The arresting officer is obligated to inform the accused about his rights under the Juvenile Justice Act while making the arrest.

b. Directions for the Magistrate: Magistrates must also make an inquiry about the age of the accused either by referring to the age mentioned in the arrest memo or by assessing the appearance of the person produced, especially in those cases where age is mentioned as 18-21 years.

c. Directions to Delhi State Legal Services Authority: The jail visiting lawyers of the DSLSA were directed to identify prisoners who may be juveniles and inform the concerned Superintendent to initiate an inquiry. Legal aid lawyers were also directed to provide legal assistance to prisoners claiming juvenility. Even the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) was directed to constitute a team that would make monthly visits to jails to identify juvenile prisoners.