'God Could Not Be So Angry': Chotkau & Nandlal Talk About Life on Death Row

This is the last of a three-part series on death penalty in India. Click here to read the previous stories.

Despite the Supreme Court’s “rarest of rare” doctrine, hundreds of prisoners end up spending years of their lives on death row. Even more shocking, just a tiny 4.9 percent of these death sentences are upheld by appellate courts. The rest, after years of trauma, are either acquitted or their sentence is commuted.

The apex court acquitted two death row prisoners in September 2022. The Quint spoke to them.

Nandlal Bharti, who spent 12 years in jail (six of them on death row), says, “When I was sentenced to death, I used to think of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar. He fought for this nation. So, in jail, I read his books and learnt that despite obstacles in his life, he fought for what is right.”