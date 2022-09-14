Every Prisoner Has a Fundamental Right To File Bail Application: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has observed that every prisoner has a fundamental right to file an application for bail and courts cannot remain a mute spectator when legal aid is denied to prisoners before them.

Justice Ajay Bhanot made the observation while granting bail to one Anil Gaur, who is in jail in a murder case in district Jaunpur.

The counsel for the applicant submitted that though he was not named in the FIR, Gaur has been in jail since 6 December, 2017.

According to the applicant, he did not have access to legal aid to file his bail application before the trial court as well as the high court.