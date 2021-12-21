6 Years on Death Row! SC Acquits 3 Men Exposing a Flawed Criminal Justice System

The Indian criminal justice system is plagued by apathy, indifference, and injustice. This story is The Quint's effort to ensure that the many everyday tragedies of this system do not remain mere statistics. Support our Special Project India's Criminal (In)justice System for us to continue our endeavour. This is your chance to support independent journalism – and help us do stories that are brave and relevant.

"The law, however, that is fully settled, is that, it is the duty of the prosecution to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt."

One does not need a law degree to know that this is the standard of proof required in criminal law, that a person can only be convicted of a crime if this burden of proof is met.

And yet, not only did a trial court in Bulandshahr convict four people and sentence them to death for a set of gruesome murders without any real evidence against them, the Allahabad High Court had upheld the conviction of three of them, and confirmed their death sentence.